NEST Price Today

The live NEST (NEST) price today is $ 0.01337698, with a 4.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01337698 per NEST.

NEST currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,384,275, with a circulating supply of 252.99M NEST. During the last 24 hours, NEST traded between $ 0.01262701 (low) and $ 0.01425635 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04380651, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NEST moved -2.56% in the last hour and +158.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 133.63K.

NEST (NEST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.38M$ 3.38M $ 3.38M Volume (24H) $ 133.63K$ 133.63K $ 133.63K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.87M$ 23.87M $ 23.87M Circulation Supply 252.99M 252.99M 252.99M Total Supply 1,784,183,554.690657 1,784,183,554.690657 1,784,183,554.690657

The current Market Cap of NEST is $ 3.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 133.63K. The circulating supply of NEST is 252.99M, with a total supply of 1784183554.690657. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.87M.