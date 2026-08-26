Nerve Price Today

The live Nerve (NRV) price today is $ 0.00118123, with a 0.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current NRV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00118123 per NRV.

Nerve currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 11,812.36, with a circulating supply of 10.00M NRV. During the last 24 hours, NRV traded between $ 0.00112267 (low) and $ 0.00125888 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.75879, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NRV moved +0.15% in the last hour and +40.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.49K.

Nerve (NRV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.81K$ 11.81K $ 11.81K Volume (24H) $ 3.49K$ 3.49K $ 3.49K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.81K$ 11.81K $ 11.81K Circulation Supply 10.00M 10.00M 10.00M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nerve is $ 11.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.49K. The circulating supply of NRV is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.81K.