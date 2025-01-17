NerdyDude Price (NERDY)
The live price of NerdyDude (NERDY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 150.36K USD. NERDY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NerdyDude Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 18.45K USD
- NerdyDude price change within the day is +52.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of NerdyDude to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NerdyDude to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NerdyDude to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NerdyDude to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+52.46%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NerdyDude: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+14.98%
+52.46%
-40.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NerdyDude ($Nerdy) was created on December 22 by a group of nerds who were tired of uninspired projects in the crypto world. We wanted to build something that truly stands out - something that speaks to the heart of nerd culture while showcasing breathtaking creativity. With NerdyDude, we've crafted a project that blends humor, innovation, and incredible artwork into a coin that every Nerd can relate to.
