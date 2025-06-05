NBM Lumite Price (NBMLUM)
The live price of NBM Lumite (NBMLUM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 108.93K USD. NBMLUM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NBM Lumite Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NBM Lumite price change within the day is -1.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 850.00M USD
During today, the price change of NBM Lumite to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NBM Lumite to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NBM Lumite to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NBM Lumite to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+10.91%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NBM Lumite: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.30%
-1.67%
-17.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NFT Battle Miners (NBM) is your portal to the Arcadian system, a massive multiplayer online universe where everyone can play for free and earn! In NBM, you can create your own character and play as a miner exploring Arcadia looking for its wealth. Trade, sell, upgrade, fight, the choice is yours! NBM Lumite (NBMLUM) is the utility token launched on Solana blockchain enriching existing NBM ecosystem. NBM is ideal for both gamers that like active gameplay and gamers that prefer passive gaming modes.
