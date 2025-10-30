Mooncat (MOONCAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00187797 $ 0.00187797 $ 0.00187797 24H Low $ 0.00223877 $ 0.00223877 $ 0.00223877 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00187797$ 0.00187797 $ 0.00187797 24H High $ 0.00223877$ 0.00223877 $ 0.00223877 All Time High $ 0.00888346$ 0.00888346 $ 0.00888346 Lowest Price $ 0.00156315$ 0.00156315 $ 0.00156315 Price Change (1H) +2.02% Price Change (1D) -2.59% Price Change (7D) -11.62% Price Change (7D) -11.62%

Mooncat (MOONCAT) real-time price is $0.00196013. Over the past 24 hours, MOONCAT traded between a low of $ 0.00187797 and a high of $ 0.00223877, showing active market volatility. MOONCAT's all-time high price is $ 0.00888346, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00156315.

In terms of short-term performance, MOONCAT has changed by +2.02% over the past hour, -2.59% over 24 hours, and -11.62% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mooncat (MOONCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.97M$ 1.97M $ 1.97M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.97M$ 1.97M $ 1.97M Circulation Supply 999.90M 999.90M 999.90M Total Supply 999,898,606.025039 999,898,606.025039 999,898,606.025039

The current Market Cap of Mooncat is $ 1.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOONCAT is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999898606.025039. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.97M.