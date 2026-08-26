MIL Price Today

The live MIL (MIL) price today is $ 0.00522301, with a 3.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00522301 per MIL.

MIL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 6,347,173, with a circulating supply of 1.21B MIL. During the last 24 hours, MIL traded between $ 0.00516275 (low) and $ 0.0055062 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00984706, while the all-time low was $ 0.00409021.

In short-term performance, MIL moved +0.06% in the last hour and +20.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.89K.

MIL (MIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.35M$ 6.35M $ 6.35M Volume (24H) $ 7.89K$ 7.89K $ 7.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.13M$ 26.13M $ 26.13M Circulation Supply 1.21B 1.21B 1.21B Total Supply 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MIL is $ 6.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.89K. The circulating supply of MIL is 1.21B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.13M.