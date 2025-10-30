MexCrewn (MEXCREWN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00113791 24H High $ 0.00126491 All Time High $ 0.008046 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.83% Price Change (1D) -3.12% Price Change (7D) +9.12%

MexCrewn (MEXCREWN) real-time price is $0.00115887. Over the past 24 hours, MEXCREWN traded between a low of $ 0.00113791 and a high of $ 0.00126491, showing active market volatility. MEXCREWN's all-time high price is $ 0.008046, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MEXCREWN has changed by +0.83% over the past hour, -3.12% over 24 hours, and +9.12% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MexCrewn (MEXCREWN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 115.85K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 115.85K Circulation Supply 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MexCrewn is $ 115.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MEXCREWN is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.85K.