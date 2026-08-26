Meter Governance Price Today

The live Meter Governance (MTRG) price today is $ 0.0123083, with a 1.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current MTRG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0123083 per MTRG.

Meter Governance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 473,246, with a circulating supply of 38.45M MTRG. During the last 24 hours, MTRG traded between $ 0.01228268 (low) and $ 0.01267193 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 16.47, while the all-time low was $ 0.00917351.

In short-term performance, MTRG moved +0.00% in the last hour and -9.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.14K.

Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 473.25K$ 473.25K $ 473.25K Volume (24H) $ 6.14K$ 6.14K $ 6.14K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 669.20K$ 669.20K $ 669.20K Circulation Supply 38.45M 38.45M 38.45M Total Supply 54,369,376.40200583 54,369,376.40200583 54,369,376.40200583

The current Market Cap of Meter Governance is $ 473.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.14K. The circulating supply of MTRG is 38.45M, with a total supply of 54369376.40200583. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 669.20K.