Messiah (MSIA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.096343 24H High $ 0.100719 All Time High $ 0.539528 Lowest Price $ 0.054834 Price Change (1H) -0.65% Price Change (1D) -2.04% Price Change (7D) +6.76%

Messiah (MSIA) real-time price is $0.097418. Over the past 24 hours, MSIA traded between a low of $ 0.096343 and a high of $ 0.100719, showing active market volatility. MSIA's all-time high price is $ 0.539528, while its all-time low price is $ 0.054834.

In terms of short-term performance, MSIA has changed by -0.65% over the past hour, -2.04% over 24 hours, and +6.76% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Messiah (MSIA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.13M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.72M Circulation Supply 11.60M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Messiah is $ 1.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MSIA is 11.60M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.72M.