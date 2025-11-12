Messiah (MSIA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Messiah (MSIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-12 05:31:51 (UTC+8)
Messiah (MSIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Messiah (MSIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 965.85K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 12.40M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.79M
All-Time High:
$ 0.539528
All-Time Low:
$ 0.054834
Current Price:
$ 0.077911
Messiah (MSIA) Information

The complexity and resource-intensive nature of deploying and managing web3 infrastructure present significant barriers to entry for many users; from a financial and technical perspective. Messiah aims to address these challenges by offering user-friendly, one-click deployment tools and automated management services for nodes, smart contracts, decentralised application and crypto mining operations. In simplifying these processes, we make the relevant infrastructure accessible to a broader audience, promoting widespread adoption of web3.

Messiah’s Mission

Current centralized systems face significant challenges, necessitating a reassessment of traditional approaches. Once the backbone of the digital revolution, centralized infrastructure now exposes vulnerabilities, creating single points of failure that increase the risks of cyberattacks and downtime. These vulnerabilities compromise internet services and data integrity. As the digital ecosystem grows more complex, the fragility of centralized systems becomes increasingly apparent. Messiah recognizes the urgent need for robust security measures to protect against unauthorized access and security breaches.

Official Website:
https://www.messiah.network/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.messiah.network/

Messiah (MSIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Messiah (MSIA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MSIA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MSIA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

