MerchMinter Price (MRCHR)
The live price of MerchMinter (MRCHR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 428.03K USD. MRCHR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MerchMinter Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MerchMinter price change within the day is -5.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 840.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MRCHR to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of MerchMinter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MerchMinter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MerchMinter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MerchMinter to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+2.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MerchMinter: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.22%
-5.27%
+21.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Your Merch on Amazon Grow your community and make a profit by simply uploading your designs and we will take care of the rest while you focus on your brand. MerchMinter is the easiest and fastest way to mint and sell your own merch on Amazon in multiple countries, eliminating the complexity, time, resource, and cost barriers to attract millions of crypto and non-crypto people. So, whether you're looking to scale your project or streamline the process of equipping your team and ambassadors with staff clothing, you've come to the right place. Doing this well involves getting four key pieces correct: Simple Setup, Compliance, Selling Experience, and Growth Ecosystem. Simple Setup (Launch in Minutes) All you need to do is create your design or use our AI design creator (coming soon), upload it here, select products and colors, set your royalties, and we’ll handle the rest. We sync your products to Amazon, where they’re automatically printed and shipped on demand, ensuring everything is ready for customers and staff to find and buy your merch. And yes, we are optimized for multiple countries from the start — no extra setup required! Your merch will be purchasable in USA (amazon.com), UK (amazon.co.uk), Germany (amazon.de), France (amazon.fr), Italy (amazon.it), Spain (amazon.es), and Japan (amazon.co.jp). And yes, Amazon handles the whole support for your customers: questions, returns and refunds - no attention from you required!
