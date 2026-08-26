Mazze Price Today

The live Mazze (MAZZE) price today is $ 0, with a 2.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAZZE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MAZZE.

Mazze currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 387,442, with a circulating supply of 2.65B MAZZE. During the last 24 hours, MAZZE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01012121, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MAZZE moved +0.01% in the last hour and +19.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 336.93.

Mazze (MAZZE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 387.44K$ 387.44K $ 387.44K Volume (24H) $ 336.93$ 336.93 $ 336.93 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 708.21K$ 708.21K $ 708.21K Circulation Supply 2.65B 2.65B 2.65B Total Supply 4,835,697,309.21114 4,835,697,309.21114 4,835,697,309.21114

The current Market Cap of Mazze is $ 387.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 336.93. The circulating supply of MAZZE is 2.65B, with a total supply of 4835697309.21114. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 708.21K.