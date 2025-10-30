MarsMi (MARSMI) Price Information (USD)

MarsMi (MARSMI) real-time price is $0.09845. Over the past 24 hours, MARSMI traded between a low of $ 0.098151 and a high of $ 0.103671, showing active market volatility. MARSMI's all-time high price is $ 0.187525, while its all-time low price is $ 0.093141.

In terms of short-term performance, MARSMI has changed by +0.10% over the past hour, -4.98% over 24 hours, and +3.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MarsMi (MARSMI) Market Information

The current Market Cap of MarsMi is $ 98.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARSMI is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999992.295692. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 98.39M.