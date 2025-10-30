Mars Protocol (MARS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01486277 $ 0.01486277 $ 0.01486277 24H Low $ 0.01818607 $ 0.01818607 $ 0.01818607 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01486277$ 0.01486277 $ 0.01486277 24H High $ 0.01818607$ 0.01818607 $ 0.01818607 All Time High $ 0.512804$ 0.512804 $ 0.512804 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.12% Price Change (1D) -1.20% Price Change (7D) -13.73% Price Change (7D) -13.73%

Mars Protocol (MARS) real-time price is $0.01683996. Over the past 24 hours, MARS traded between a low of $ 0.01486277 and a high of $ 0.01818607, showing active market volatility. MARS's all-time high price is $ 0.512804, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MARS has changed by +0.12% over the past hour, -1.20% over 24 hours, and -13.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.49M$ 4.49M $ 4.49M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.70M$ 7.70M $ 7.70M Circulation Supply 266.47M 266.47M 266.47M Total Supply 457,083,938.78 457,083,938.78 457,083,938.78

The current Market Cap of Mars Protocol is $ 4.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARS is 266.47M, with a total supply of 457083938.78. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.70M.