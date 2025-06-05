Market fun Price (MARKET)
The live price of Market fun (MARKET) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 110.10K USD. MARKET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Market fun Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Market fun price change within the day is +6.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the MARKET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MARKET price information.
During today, the price change of Market fun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Market fun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Market fun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Market fun to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-79.98%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Market fun: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+11.24%
+6.79%
-48.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Market.fun makes creating community-driven memecoins a breeze Market.fun is a memecoin launch that makes launching memecoin projects simple. Leveraging the fast transactions, lower transaction costs, and robust security of the Solana blockchain, Market.fun allows users to deploy memecoins and make them tradable in minutes, without coding. Using the bonding mechanism, our platform allows projects to launch instantly and automatically add LP once the coin reaches $69,000 MC.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MARKET to VND
₫--
|1 MARKET to AUD
A$--
|1 MARKET to GBP
￡--
|1 MARKET to EUR
€--
|1 MARKET to USD
$--
|1 MARKET to MYR
RM--
|1 MARKET to TRY
₺--
|1 MARKET to JPY
¥--
|1 MARKET to RUB
₽--
|1 MARKET to INR
₹--
|1 MARKET to IDR
Rp--
|1 MARKET to KRW
₩--
|1 MARKET to PHP
₱--
|1 MARKET to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MARKET to BRL
R$--
|1 MARKET to CAD
C$--
|1 MARKET to BDT
৳--
|1 MARKET to NGN
₦--
|1 MARKET to UAH
₴--
|1 MARKET to VES
Bs--
|1 MARKET to PKR
Rs--
|1 MARKET to KZT
₸--
|1 MARKET to THB
฿--
|1 MARKET to TWD
NT$--
|1 MARKET to AED
د.إ--
|1 MARKET to CHF
Fr--
|1 MARKET to HKD
HK$--
|1 MARKET to MAD
.د.م--
|1 MARKET to MXN
$--