Market fun (MARKET) Information Market.fun makes creating community-driven memecoins a breeze Market.fun is a memecoin launch that makes launching memecoin projects simple. Leveraging the fast transactions, lower transaction costs, and robust security of the Solana blockchain, Market.fun allows users to deploy memecoins and make them tradable in minutes, without coding. Using the bonding mechanism, our platform allows projects to launch instantly and automatically add LP once the coin reaches $69,000 MC. Official Website: https://Market.fun Whitepaper: https://docs.market.fun/ Buy MARKET Now!

Market fun (MARKET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Market fun (MARKET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 113.28K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 113.28K All-Time High: $ 0.00083619 All-Time Low: $ 0.00005917 Current Price: $ 0.00011386

Market fun (MARKET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Market fun (MARKET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MARKET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MARKET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MARKET's tokenomics, explore MARKET token's live price!

MARKET Price Prediction Want to know where MARKET might be heading? Our MARKET price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MARKET token's Price Prediction now!

