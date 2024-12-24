Magpie Price (MGP)
The live price of Magpie (MGP) today is 0.154195 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 62.39M USD. MGP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Magpie Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 620.12K USD
- Magpie price change within the day is +7.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 404.50M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MGP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MGP price information.
During today, the price change of Magpie to USD was $ +0.01063718.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Magpie to USD was $ +0.1398673393.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Magpie to USD was $ +0.2136104659.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Magpie to USD was $ +0.08394907049111937.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01063718
|+7.41%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1398673393
|+90.71%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2136104659
|+138.53%
|90 Days
|$ +0.08394907049111937
|+119.51%
Discover the latest price analysis of Magpie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.70%
+7.41%
-9.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Magpie XYZ is a platform built on BNB Chain to boost yields for liquidity providers and governance token holders of veTokenomics protocols. veTokenomics, introduced by Curve, is a tokenomics model in which users must lock the governance token to veToken (vote-escrowed token) for a fixed period of time to increase their voting power and claims on a protocol's governance token emissions. This helps the protocol to control the governance token inflation and distribute more governance tokens to long-term holders. However, veTokenomics still have room for improvement and many veTokenomics protocols face the following issues: - Limited user base - The requirement to buy & lock governance tokens prevents many risk-averse liquidity providers to participate. - Limited income for veToken holders - veToken holders can earn zero or limited passive income. - Expensive voting power - Voters must buy and lock governance tokens in order to gain voting rights. Magpie XYZ offers a solution that helps the veTokenomics protocols to solve the above issues. Essentially the platform incentivizes governance token holders and liquidity providers to pool their assets together so that the platform can acquire governance tokens, convert into veTokens, boost yield for liquidity providers, and in return share part of protocol revenues derived from liquidity providers’ boosted profits back to governance token holders. Magpie XYZ helps veTokenomics protocols to: - Get a diverse user base - Risk-averse liquidity providers can get boosted yield without the need of holding veToken. - Increase income for veToken holders - veToken holders can share part of Magpie XYZ’s revenue. - Lower the voting bar - Magpie XYZ provides a cost-effective way to acquire voting rights on veTokenomics protocols by leveraging sufficient veToken balance Magpie XYZ accumulated. Magpie XYZ starts from the integration with Wombat Exchange, and will expand to more veTokenomics protocols like PancakeSwap. In the long term,
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MGP to AUD
A$0.246712
|1 MGP to GBP
￡0.12181405
|1 MGP to EUR
€0.1480272
|1 MGP to USD
$0.154195
|1 MGP to MYR
RM0.69233555
|1 MGP to TRY
₺5.427664
|1 MGP to JPY
¥24.2363701
|1 MGP to RUB
₽15.6076179
|1 MGP to INR
₹13.1250784
|1 MGP to IDR
Rp2,487.01578085
|1 MGP to PHP
₱9.02811725
|1 MGP to EGP
￡E.7.8762806
|1 MGP to BRL
R$0.9529251
|1 MGP to CAD
C$0.22049885
|1 MGP to BDT
৳18.4478898
|1 MGP to NGN
₦238.6907761
|1 MGP to UAH
₴6.4885256
|1 MGP to VES
Bs7.863945
|1 MGP to PKR
Rs43.0111533
|1 MGP to KZT
₸80.51908705
|1 MGP to THB
฿5.28734655
|1 MGP to TWD
NT$5.0421765
|1 MGP to CHF
Fr0.13723355
|1 MGP to HKD
HK$1.1965532
|1 MGP to MAD
.د.م1.55274365