Magic Internet Money Price Today

The live Magic Internet Money (MIM) price today is $ 0, with a 15.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MIM.

Magic Internet Money currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 120,254, with a circulating supply of 999.90M MIM. During the last 24 hours, MIM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MIM moved -0.63% in the last hour and +22.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.27K.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 120.25K$ 120.25K $ 120.25K Volume (24H) $ 2.27K$ 2.27K $ 2.27K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 120.25K$ 120.25K $ 120.25K Circulation Supply 999.90M 999.90M 999.90M Total Supply 999,898,139.016601 999,898,139.016601 999,898,139.016601

The current Market Cap of Magic Internet Money is $ 120.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.27K. The circulating supply of MIM is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999898139.016601. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 120.25K.