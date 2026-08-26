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The live Macropod price today is 0.715915 USD.AUDM market cap is 2,400,081 USD. Track real-time AUDM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Macropod price today is 0.715915 USD.AUDM market cap is 2,400,081 USD. Track real-time AUDM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Macropod Price (AUDM)

Unlisted

1 AUDM to USD Live Price:

$0.715919
$0.715919$0.715919
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Macropod (AUDM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:52:54 (UTC+8)

Macropod Price Today

The live Macropod (AUDM) price today is $ 0.715915, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current AUDM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.715915 per AUDM.

Macropod currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,400,081, with a circulating supply of 3.35M AUDM. During the last 24 hours, AUDM traded between $ 0.710945 (low) and $ 0.717028 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.749559, while the all-time low was $ 0.61086.

In short-term performance, AUDM moved +0.02% in the last hour and +0.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 244.83K.

Macropod (AUDM) Market Information

$ 2.40M
$ 2.40M$ 2.40M

$ 244.83K
$ 244.83K$ 244.83K

$ 2.40M
$ 2.40M$ 2.40M

3.35M
3.35M 3.35M

3,352,614.0
3,352,614.0 3,352,614.0

The current Market Cap of Macropod is $ 2.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 244.83K. The circulating supply of AUDM is 3.35M, with a total supply of 3352614.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.40M.

Macropod Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.710945
$ 0.710945$ 0.710945
24H Low
$ 0.717028
$ 0.717028$ 0.717028
24H High

$ 0.710945
$ 0.710945$ 0.710945

$ 0.717028
$ 0.717028$ 0.717028

$ 0.749559
$ 0.749559$ 0.749559

$ 0.61086
$ 0.61086$ 0.61086

+0.02%

-0.07%

+0.64%

+0.64%

Price Prediction for Macropod

Macropod (AUDM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AUDM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Macropod (AUDM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Macropod could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Macropod will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AUDM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Macropod Price Prediction.

What is Macropod (AUDM)

AUDM is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Australian dollar, issued by Macropod, a platform designed to enable seamless digital transactions. Each AUDM token is backed by one Australian dollar held in segregated trust accounts at a major Australian bank. Launched in October 2025 as a joint venture between MHC Digital Group and Catena Digital, Macropod is the first stablecoin issuer to receive an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) from ASIC, ensuring compliance with Australia’s financial regulations. Macropod’s mission is to provide “digital money for a connected economy,” facilitating efficient, low-cost transactions in a cashless world.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Macropod (AUDM) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AUD StablecoinBase EcosystemEthereum Ecosystem

About Macropod

What is the live price of Macropod?

The current valuation sits at $0.715915, showing a price movement of -0.07% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect AUDM?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Macropod's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of $2400081, Macropod stands at rank #2119, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

AUDM recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is AUDM today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between $0.710945 and $0.717028, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Macropod?

Factors include circulating supply (3352614.0 tokens), adoption trends within Stablecoins,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin,Redbelly Network Ecosystem,AUD Stablecoin, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Macropod

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:52:54 (UTC+8)

Macropod (AUDM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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