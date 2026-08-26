Macropod Price Today

The live Macropod (AUDM) price today is $ 0.715915, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current AUDM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.715915 per AUDM.

Macropod currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,400,081, with a circulating supply of 3.35M AUDM. During the last 24 hours, AUDM traded between $ 0.710945 (low) and $ 0.717028 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.749559, while the all-time low was $ 0.61086.

In short-term performance, AUDM moved +0.02% in the last hour and +0.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 244.83K.

Macropod (AUDM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.40M$ 2.40M $ 2.40M Volume (24H) $ 244.83K$ 244.83K $ 244.83K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.40M$ 2.40M $ 2.40M Circulation Supply 3.35M 3.35M 3.35M Total Supply 3,352,614.0 3,352,614.0 3,352,614.0

The current Market Cap of Macropod is $ 2.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 244.83K. The circulating supply of AUDM is 3.35M, with a total supply of 3352614.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.40M.