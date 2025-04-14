Lux Token Price (LUX)
The live price of Lux Token (LUX) today is 0.00286296 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.87M USD. LUX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lux Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lux Token price change within the day is -6.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 994.97M USD
During today, the price change of Lux Token to USD was $ -0.000194370393063523.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lux Token to USD was $ +0.0016872127.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lux Token to USD was $ -0.0013056629.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lux Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000194370393063523
|-6.35%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0016872127
|+58.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013056629
|-45.60%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lux Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.60%
-6.35%
+108.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lux: The Multiplayer Internet, A Unified Way to Navigate the Internet on Blockchain Technology. Unlock Multiplayer Browsing. Explore a Digital Universe Composed of Shared Online Spaces. 🛸 With Lux every website transforms into a unique planet filled with activities and multiplayer features. This is the only overlay you will need while browsing the internet. 🪐 Hang Out And Play Easily: Jump into games and hang out with friends effortlessly in a space designed for seamless interaction and enjoyment. 🚀 There Is No Place Like Home: Design and decorate your own cozy corner of the internet where you can express yourself, unwind, and connect with friends in a setting that's truly your own. 🌌 Explore The Infinite: Embark on a journey through the digital cosmos, where every unique URL is a world of its own, waiting to be explored. Uncover the diversity and richness of the internet's landscapes, one click at a time.
|1 LUX to VND
₫73.40915736
|1 LUX to AUD
A$0.0045234768
|1 LUX to GBP
￡0.0021758496
|1 LUX to EUR
€0.0024907752
|1 LUX to USD
$0.00286296
|1 LUX to MYR
RM0.0126542832
|1 LUX to TRY
₺0.1088211096
|1 LUX to JPY
¥0.4091456136
|1 LUX to RUB
₽0.242206416
|1 LUX to INR
₹0.2461286712
|1 LUX to IDR
Rp47.7159809136
|1 LUX to KRW
₩4.0840983288
|1 LUX to PHP
₱0.1633604976
|1 LUX to EGP
￡E.0.1466980704
|1 LUX to BRL
R$0.016891464
|1 LUX to CAD
C$0.0039508848
|1 LUX to BDT
৳0.3471339
|1 LUX to NGN
₦4.558834356
|1 LUX to UAH
₴0.1182688776
|1 LUX to VES
Bs0.20327016
|1 LUX to PKR
Rs0.8010275784
|1 LUX to KZT
₸1.4764857312
|1 LUX to THB
฿0.0957946416
|1 LUX to TWD
NT$0.0929889408
|1 LUX to AED
د.إ0.0105070632
|1 LUX to CHF
Fr0.0023189976
|1 LUX to HKD
HK$0.02218794
|1 LUX to MAD
.د.م0.0265682688
|1 LUX to MXN
$0.05797494