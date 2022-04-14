Lux Token (LUX) Tokenomics
Lux Token (LUX) Information
Lux: The Multiplayer Internet, A Unified Way to Navigate the Internet on Blockchain Technology. Unlock Multiplayer Browsing. Explore a Digital Universe Composed of Shared Online Spaces.
🛸 With Lux every website transforms into a unique planet filled with activities and multiplayer features. This is the only overlay you will need while browsing the internet.
🪐 Hang Out And Play Easily: Jump into games and hang out with friends effortlessly in a space designed for seamless interaction and enjoyment.
🚀 There Is No Place Like Home: Design and decorate your own cozy corner of the internet where you can express yourself, unwind, and connect with friends in a setting that's truly your own.
🌌 Explore The Infinite: Embark on a journey through the digital cosmos, where every unique URL is a world of its own, waiting to be explored. Uncover the diversity and richness of the internet's landscapes, one click at a time.
Lux Token (LUX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lux Token (LUX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Lux Token (LUX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Lux Token (LUX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LUX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LUX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand LUX's tokenomics, explore LUX token's live price!
LUX Price Prediction
Want to know where LUX might be heading? Our LUX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.