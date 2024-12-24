LunaChow Price (LUCHOW)
The live price of LunaChow (LUCHOW) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 675.26K USD. LUCHOW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LunaChow Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.02 USD
- LunaChow price change within the day is +104.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.00B USD
During today, the price change of LunaChow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LunaChow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LunaChow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LunaChow to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+104.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+97.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+93.65%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LunaChow: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.30%
+104.11%
+80.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LunaChow (LUCHOW) is a decentralized ERC20 token on the Ethereum network. The token was inspired by Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. It is 100% community-driven. The token was launched with a unique aggressive burn structure. The team burned 99.9% of the total initial supply. No ICO, Private sale and zero team allocation.
