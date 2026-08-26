Loyal Price Today

The live Loyal (LOYAL) price today is $ 0.117159, with a 1.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOYAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.117159 per LOYAL.

Loyal currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,463,878, with a circulating supply of 12.49M LOYAL. During the last 24 hours, LOYAL traded between $ 0.115835 (low) and $ 0.117176 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.371779, while the all-time low was $ 0.105445.

In short-term performance, LOYAL moved -0.00% in the last hour and -18.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.39K.

Loyal (LOYAL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.46M$ 1.46M $ 1.46M Volume (24H) $ 1.39K$ 1.39K $ 1.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.41M$ 2.41M $ 2.41M Circulation Supply 12.49M 12.49M 12.49M Total Supply 20,571,728.323477 20,571,728.323477 20,571,728.323477

The current Market Cap of Loyal is $ 1.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.39K. The circulating supply of LOYAL is 12.49M, with a total supply of 20571728.323477. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.41M.