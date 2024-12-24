Loop ETH Price (LPETH)
The live price of Loop ETH (LPETH) today is 3,284.88 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.63M USD. LPETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Loop ETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.06 USD
- Loop ETH price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 495.81 USD
During today, the price change of Loop ETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Loop ETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Loop ETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Loop ETH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Loop ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-3.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Loop is a dedicated lending market for Ethereum carry trades. Users can supply a long tail of Liquid Restaking derivatives (e.g., Pendle LP tokens) as collateral to borrow ETH for increased yield and points exposure. The interest charged to borrowers is distributed among ETH-lenders or lpETH stakers and dLP-lockers, thus rewarding high protocol-alignment that allows Loop to scale. - Lenders receive back a receipt token, lpETH, that can be used throughout DeFi or be staked to earn passive yield in ETH. - Loopers can borrow ETH against yielding LRT derivatives to perform carry trades for ETH-based yields. - dLP Lockers can lock the protocol’s governance token, LOOP, into a Dynamic Liquidity (dLP) position to earn protocol revenue.
