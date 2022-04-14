Loop ETH (LPETH) Tokenomics
Loop is a dedicated lending market for Ethereum carry trades. Users can supply a long tail of Liquid Restaking derivatives (e.g., Pendle LP tokens) as collateral to borrow ETH for increased yield and points exposure.
The interest charged to borrowers is distributed among ETH-lenders or lpETH stakers and dLP-lockers, thus rewarding high protocol-alignment that allows Loop to scale.
- Lenders receive back a receipt token, lpETH, that can be used throughout DeFi or be staked to earn passive yield in ETH.
- Loopers can borrow ETH against yielding LRT derivatives to perform carry trades for ETH-based yields.
- dLP Lockers can lock the protocol’s governance token, LOOP, into a Dynamic Liquidity (dLP) position to earn protocol revenue.
Understanding the tokenomics of Loop ETH (LPETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LPETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LPETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
