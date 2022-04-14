Discover key insights into Loop ETH (LPETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Loop ETH (LPETH) Information

Loop is a dedicated lending market for Ethereum carry trades. Users can supply a long tail of Liquid Restaking derivatives (e.g., Pendle LP tokens) as collateral to borrow ETH for increased yield and points exposure.

The interest charged to borrowers is distributed among ETH-lenders or lpETH stakers and dLP-lockers, thus rewarding high protocol-alignment that allows Loop to scale.

Lenders receive back a receipt token, lpETH, that can be used throughout DeFi or be staked to earn passive yield in ETH.

Loopers can borrow ETH against yielding LRT derivatives to perform carry trades for ETH-based yields.

dLP Lockers can lock the protocol’s governance token, LOOP, into a Dynamic Liquidity (dLP) position to earn protocol revenue.