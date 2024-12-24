LOD3 Token Price (LOD3)
The live price of LOD3 Token (LOD3) today is 0.067134 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.12M USD. LOD3 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LOD3 Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.79K USD
- LOD3 Token price change within the day is -1.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 46.41M USD
During today, the price change of LOD3 Token to USD was $ -0.00091537679124007.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LOD3 Token to USD was $ -0.0386860682.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LOD3 Token to USD was $ -0.0630049099.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LOD3 Token to USD was $ -1.243586147576196.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00091537679124007
|-1.34%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0386860682
|-57.62%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0630049099
|-93.84%
|90 Days
|$ -1.243586147576196
|-94.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of LOD3 Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.48%
-1.34%
-27.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LODE Tokens represent a contribution supporting LODE’s technical and business operations and entitle their holders to receive a proportional share of the yield generated by the LODE Token Ecosystem alongside any profits that the LODE Project may distribute. They are unbacked assets that do not represent ownership over LODE’s operations. At present, LODE Token holders receive a proportional share of 10% of the premium charged on the sale of new AGX and AUX Coins (10% of the difference between the sale price and the spot price). LODE tokens additionally will accumulate the yield produced by liquidity pools.
