Little John Price Today

The live Little John (JOHN) price today is $ 0.01719516, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current JOHN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01719516 per JOHN.

Little John currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,195,155, with a circulating supply of 1.00B JOHN. During the last 24 hours, JOHN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03086909, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JOHN moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 167.50M.

Little John (JOHN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.20M$ 17.20M $ 17.20M Volume (24H) $ 167.50M$ 167.50M $ 167.50M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.20M$ 17.20M $ 17.20M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Little John is $ 17.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 167.50M. The circulating supply of JOHN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.20M.