Liquid Euro Price Today

The live Liquid Euro (WEEUR) price today is $ 1.19, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEEUR to USD conversion rate is $ 1.19 per WEEUR.

Liquid Euro currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 5,717,630, with a circulating supply of 4.82M WEEUR. During the last 24 hours, WEEUR traded between $ 1.18 (low) and $ 1.19 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.19, while the all-time low was $ 1.16.

In short-term performance, WEEUR moved -0.03% in the last hour and +0.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Liquid Euro (WEEUR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.72M$ 5.72M $ 5.72M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.72M$ 5.72M $ 5.72M Circulation Supply 4.82M 4.82M 4.82M Total Supply 4,822,428.343049812 4,822,428.343049812 4,822,428.343049812

The current Market Cap of Liquid Euro is $ 5.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of WEEUR is 4.82M, with a total supply of 4822428.343049812. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.72M.