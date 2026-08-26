LeverUp USD Price Today

The live LeverUp USD (LVUSD) price today is $ 0.990612, with a 0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current LVUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.990612 per LVUSD.

LeverUp USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,386,412, with a circulating supply of 1.40M LVUSD. During the last 24 hours, LVUSD traded between $ 0.990617 (low) and $ 0.996643 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.03, while the all-time low was $ 0.983678.

In short-term performance, LVUSD moved -0.50% in the last hour and -0.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 971.40.

LeverUp USD (LVUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.39M$ 1.39M $ 1.39M Volume (24H) $ 971.40$ 971.40 $ 971.40 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.39M$ 1.39M $ 1.39M Circulation Supply 1.40M 1.40M 1.40M Total Supply 1,399,540.705489 1,399,540.705489 1,399,540.705489

The current Market Cap of LeverUp USD is $ 1.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 971.40. The circulating supply of LVUSD is 1.40M, with a total supply of 1399540.705489. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.39M.