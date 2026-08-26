Leavehood Price Today

The live Leavehood (LEAVE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LEAVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LEAVE.

Leavehood currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 63,222, with a circulating supply of 1.00B LEAVE. During the last 24 hours, LEAVE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LEAVE moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Leavehood (LEAVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 63.22K$ 63.22K $ 63.22K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 63.22K$ 63.22K $ 63.22K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Leavehood is $ 63.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LEAVE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 63.22K.