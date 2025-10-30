Kura (KURA) Price Information (USD)

Kura (KURA) real-time price is $0.051598. Over the past 24 hours, KURA traded between a low of $ 0.03808603 and a high of $ 0.051882, showing active market volatility. KURA's all-time high price is $ 1.47, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0377842.

In terms of short-term performance, KURA has changed by +0.02% over the past hour, +34.68% over 24 hours, and -92.23% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kura (KURA) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Kura is $ 49.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KURA is 953.95K, with a total supply of 3222489.156951685. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 166.27K.