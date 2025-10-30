What is Koru (KORU)

$KORU is the first 100% community airdrop on SOL. $KORU airdropped close to 100% of the supply to our community. $KORU's also building an entire ecosystem with its own NFT collection and Memecoin Trading APP, where $KORU's one of the most important assets. Both its NFT collection and Memecoin Trading APP are close to release. The initial phase of the Trading APP will be as a beta for our whales. Once that's over, we'll be able to release a full version of it. Both the NFT collection and the Trading APP will also help us make $KORU deflationary by using different mechanisms where people can spend $KORU which we eventually burn. (Like NFT art reveal, spending $KORU to create trading tournaments on our APP, etc). $KORU is the first 100% community airdrop on SOL. $KORU airdropped close to 100% of the supply to our community. $KORU's also building an entire ecosystem with its own NFT collection and Memecoin Trading APP, where $KORU's one of the most important assets. Both its NFT collection and Memecoin Trading APP are close to release. The initial phase of the Trading APP will be as a beta for our whales. Once that's over, we'll be able to release a full version of it. Both the NFT collection and the Trading APP will also help us make $KORU deflationary by using different mechanisms where people can spend $KORU which we eventually burn. (Like NFT art reveal, spending $KORU to create trading tournaments on our APP, etc).

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Koru (KORU) Resource Official Website

Koru Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Koru (KORU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Koru (KORU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Koru.

Check the Koru price prediction now!

KORU to Local Currencies

Koru (KORU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Koru (KORU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KORU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Koru (KORU) How much is Koru (KORU) worth today? The live KORU price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current KORU to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of KORU to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Koru? The market cap for KORU is $ 34.87K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of KORU? The circulating supply of KORU is 494.61M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KORU? KORU achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KORU? KORU saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of KORU? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KORU is -- USD . Will KORU go higher this year? KORU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KORU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Koru (KORU) Important Industry Updates