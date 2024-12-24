KleeKai Price (KLEE)
The live price of KleeKai (KLEE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 670.13K USD. KLEE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KleeKai Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 135.33 USD
- KleeKai price change within the day is +3.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 100,000.00T USD
Get real-time price updates of the KLEE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KLEE price information.
During today, the price change of KleeKai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KleeKai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KleeKai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KleeKai to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+30.55%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KleeKai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.61%
+3.21%
-16.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KleeKai was launched as a meme coin, however now sports a unique and addictive game ""KleeRun"" - a P2E game which is enjoyable for all ages! This token was a fair-launch and rewards all holders with a 2% reflection feature that redistributes tokens among the holders every Buy, Swap & Sell. The total supply of this token is (100 Quadrillion) 100,000,000,000,000,000 & to make this token more unique the liquidity has been burned complete to a dead address where it can no longer be withdrawn. This means, $KLEE is always going to be around & can not have the liquidity pulled from the pool - RUG pulls are not possible with this token. Invest today in the future of Blockchain gaming!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KLEE to AUD
A$--
|1 KLEE to GBP
￡--
|1 KLEE to EUR
€--
|1 KLEE to USD
$--
|1 KLEE to MYR
RM--
|1 KLEE to TRY
₺--
|1 KLEE to JPY
¥--
|1 KLEE to RUB
₽--
|1 KLEE to INR
₹--
|1 KLEE to IDR
Rp--
|1 KLEE to PHP
₱--
|1 KLEE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 KLEE to BRL
R$--
|1 KLEE to CAD
C$--
|1 KLEE to BDT
৳--
|1 KLEE to NGN
₦--
|1 KLEE to UAH
₴--
|1 KLEE to VES
Bs--
|1 KLEE to PKR
Rs--
|1 KLEE to KZT
₸--
|1 KLEE to THB
฿--
|1 KLEE to TWD
NT$--
|1 KLEE to CHF
Fr--
|1 KLEE to HKD
HK$--
|1 KLEE to MAD
.د.م--