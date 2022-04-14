KleeKai (KLEE) Tokenomics
KleeKai (KLEE) Information
KleeKai was launched as a meme coin, however now sports a unique and addictive game ""KleeRun"" - a P2E game which is enjoyable for all ages!
This token was a fair-launch and rewards all holders with a 2% reflection feature that redistributes tokens among the holders every Buy, Swap & Sell.
The total supply of this token is (100 Quadrillion) 100,000,000,000,000,000 & to make this token more unique the liquidity has been burned complete to a dead address where it can no longer be withdrawn. This means, $KLEE is always going to be around & can not have the liquidity pulled from the pool - RUG pulls are not possible with this token.
Invest today in the future of Blockchain gaming!
KleeKai (KLEE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
KleeKai (KLEE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of KleeKai (KLEE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KLEE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KLEE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.