KleeKai (KLEE) Information

KleeKai was launched as a meme coin, however now sports a unique and addictive game ""KleeRun"" - a P2E game which is enjoyable for all ages!

This token was a fair-launch and rewards all holders with a 2% reflection feature that redistributes tokens among the holders every Buy, Swap & Sell.

The total supply of this token is (100 Quadrillion) 100,000,000,000,000,000 & to make this token more unique the liquidity has been burned complete to a dead address where it can no longer be withdrawn. This means, $KLEE is always going to be around & can not have the liquidity pulled from the pool - RUG pulls are not possible with this token.

Invest today in the future of Blockchain gaming!