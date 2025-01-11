Kekius Maximus Price ($KEKIUS)
The live price of Kekius Maximus ($KEKIUS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 387.22K USD. $KEKIUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kekius Maximus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 58.60K USD
- Kekius Maximus price change within the day is -15.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.92M USD
During today, the price change of Kekius Maximus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kekius Maximus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kekius Maximus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kekius Maximus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-15.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kekius Maximus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.84%
-15.21%
-41.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Created by Grok. Shilled by Pepe. Loved by Elon. It's new name Elon musk and his character created by grok. It's biggest meme what we have 2025. Frog but gladiator. Created by Grok. Shilled by Pepe. Loved by Elon. It's new name Elon musk and his character created by grok. It's biggest meme what we have 2025. Frog but gladiator. Created by Grok. Shilled by Pepe. Loved by Elon. It's new name Elon musk and his character created by grok. It's biggest meme what we have 2025. Frog but gladiator.
