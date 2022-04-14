Kekius Maximus (KM) Tokenomics
Kekius Maximus (KM) Information
Kekius Maximus is a memecoin that was launched prior to Elon Musk changing his X profile to "Kekius Maximus" alongside an image of Pepe the Frog in golden armor. It holds the distinction of being the first on-chain contract for this memecoin, embodying the spirit of meme culture within cryptocurrency. Inspired by the internet's fondness for Pepe, the project seeks to fuse humor, satire, and a sense of community in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, highlighting how memes can influence digital economies.
Kekius Maximus (KM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Kekius Maximus (KM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kekius Maximus (KM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
