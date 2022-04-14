Kekius Maximus (KM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kekius Maximus (KM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kekius Maximus (KM) Information Kekius Maximus is a memecoin that was launched prior to Elon Musk changing his X profile to "Kekius Maximus" alongside an image of Pepe the Frog in golden armor. It holds the distinction of being the first on-chain contract for this memecoin, embodying the spirit of meme culture within cryptocurrency. Inspired by the internet's fondness for Pepe, the project seeks to fuse humor, satire, and a sense of community in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, highlighting how memes can influence digital economies.

Kekius Maximus (KM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kekius Maximus (KM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 866.95K $ 866.95K $ 866.95K Total Supply: $ 999.40M $ 999.40M $ 999.40M Circulating Supply: $ 999.40M $ 999.40M $ 999.40M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 866.95K $ 866.95K $ 866.95K All-Time High: $ 0.01153924 $ 0.01153924 $ 0.01153924 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00086736 $ 0.00086736 $ 0.00086736 Learn more about Kekius Maximus (KM) price

Kekius Maximus (KM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kekius Maximus (KM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

