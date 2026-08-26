JRNY Price Today

The live JRNY (JRNY) price today is $ 0, with a 1.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current JRNY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JRNY.

JRNY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 440,674, with a circulating supply of 620.00M JRNY. During the last 24 hours, JRNY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00138496, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JRNY moved -- in the last hour and +20.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 235.20.

JRNY (JRNY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 440.67K$ 440.67K $ 440.67K Volume (24H) $ 235.20$ 235.20 $ 235.20 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 710.76K$ 710.76K $ 710.76K Circulation Supply 620.00M 620.00M 620.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of JRNY is $ 440.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 235.20. The circulating supply of JRNY is 620.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 710.76K.