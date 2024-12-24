JELLY AI Price (JAI)
The live price of JELLY AI (JAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 548.56K USD. JAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JELLY AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.47K USD
- JELLY AI price change within the day is +12.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
During today, the price change of JELLY AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JELLY AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JELLY AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JELLY AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+12.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+33.92%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of JELLY AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.35%
+12.07%
-54.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Jelly AI ($JAI) is gaining attention as the first AI-based meme coin developed on the Sui blockchain. The Sui network is a scalable blockchain platform known for its fast transaction processing and low costs. With this infrastructure, $JAI enables swift and efficient transactions. As the first AI meme coin on the Sui network, $JAI offers a unique opportunity for investors and crypto enthusiasts. By participating in the project's early stages, there is potential for significant profits. Additionally, the combination of artificial intelligence and meme coin concepts has created an innovative approach that appeals to a wide range of users.
