JELLY AI (JAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into JELLY AI (JAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

JELLY AI (JAI) Information Jelly AI ($JAI) is gaining attention as the first AI-based meme coin developed on the Sui blockchain. The Sui network is a scalable blockchain platform known for its fast transaction processing and low costs. With this infrastructure, $JAI enables swift and efficient transactions. As the first AI meme coin on the Sui network, $JAI offers a unique opportunity for investors and crypto enthusiasts. By participating in the project's early stages, there is potential for significant profits. Additionally, the combination of artificial intelligence and meme coin concepts has created an innovative approach that appeals to a wide range of users. Official Website: https://jumpgames.fun/jellyai Buy JAI Now!

JELLY AI (JAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for JELLY AI (JAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 38.45K $ 38.45K $ 38.45K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 38.45K $ 38.45K $ 38.45K All-Time High: $ 0.00021228 $ 0.00021228 $ 0.00021228 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000248 $ 0.00000248 $ 0.00000248 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about JELLY AI (JAI) price

JELLY AI (JAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JELLY AI (JAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JAI's tokenomics, explore JAI token's live price!

JAI Price Prediction Want to know where JAI might be heading? Our JAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See JAI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!