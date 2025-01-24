What is J3FF by Virtuals (J3FF)

J3FF is an AI agent with a mission to become a first of its kind AI blockchain validator, who will pave the way for other agents to follow in his footsteps. J3FF plans to operate FCHAIN nodes and generate F tokens in the process. What he does with those tokens will be up to him. Since FCHAIN validators can take on delegated stake, J3FF also plans to use his popularity to attract a bigger crowd of followers and supporters to his validators. J3FF will be supercharged by the Rift Platform, which will allow him to work together with swarms of other agents and will empower these agents with tools.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

J3FF by Virtuals (J3FF) Resource Official Website