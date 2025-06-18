iota Price (SN9)
The live price of iota (SN9) today is 14.05 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.75M USD. SN9 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key iota Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- iota price change within the day is -0.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.26M USD
During today, the price change of iota to USD was $ -0.08921639540981.
In the past 30 days, the price change of iota to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of iota to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of iota to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.08921639540981
|-0.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of iota: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.54%
-0.63%
-26.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 SN9 to VND
₫369,725.75
|1 SN9 to AUD
A$21.4965
|1 SN9 to GBP
￡10.397
|1 SN9 to EUR
€12.083
|1 SN9 to USD
$14.05
|1 SN9 to MYR
RM59.572
|1 SN9 to TRY
₺555.256
|1 SN9 to JPY
¥2,037.1095
|1 SN9 to RUB
₽1,102.925
|1 SN9 to INR
₹1,212.6555
|1 SN9 to IDR
Rp230,327.832
|1 SN9 to KRW
₩19,272.947
|1 SN9 to PHP
₱799.164
|1 SN9 to EGP
￡E.704.186
|1 SN9 to BRL
R$77.1345
|1 SN9 to CAD
C$19.108
|1 SN9 to BDT
৳1,717.472
|1 SN9 to NGN
₦21,681.96
|1 SN9 to UAH
₴583.4965
|1 SN9 to VES
Bs1,433.1
|1 SN9 to PKR
Rs3,980.084
|1 SN9 to KZT
₸7,287.3135
|1 SN9 to THB
฿457.6085
|1 SN9 to TWD
NT$414.8965
|1 SN9 to AED
د.إ51.5635
|1 SN9 to CHF
Fr11.3805
|1 SN9 to HKD
HK$110.152
|1 SN9 to MAD
.د.م127.9955
|1 SN9 to MXN
$266.669