Invest Zone Price Today

The live Invest Zone (IVFUN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current IVFUN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IVFUN.

Invest Zone currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 142,958, with a circulating supply of 1.00B IVFUN. During the last 24 hours, IVFUN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0425846, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IVFUN moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 447.07.

Invest Zone (IVFUN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 142.96K$ 142.96K $ 142.96K Volume (24H) $ 447.07$ 447.07 $ 447.07 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 142.96K$ 142.96K $ 142.96K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Invest Zone is $ 142.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 447.07. The circulating supply of IVFUN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 142.96K.