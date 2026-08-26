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The live IGRA price today is 0.00464407 USD.IGRA market cap is 245,736 USD. Track real-time IGRA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live IGRA price today is 0.00464407 USD.IGRA market cap is 245,736 USD. Track real-time IGRA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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IGRA Price (IGRA)

Unlisted

1 IGRA to USD Live Price:

$0.00464413
$0.00464413$0.00464413
-0.14%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
IGRA (IGRA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:13:10 (UTC+8)

IGRA Price Today

The live IGRA (IGRA) price today is $ 0.00464407, with a 13.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current IGRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00464407 per IGRA.

IGRA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 245,736, with a circulating supply of 52.91M IGRA. During the last 24 hours, IGRA traded between $ 0.00441834 (low) and $ 0.00551626 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00799582, while the all-time low was $ 0.00368711.

In short-term performance, IGRA moved +0.52% in the last hour and -11.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.48K.

IGRA (IGRA) Market Information

$ 245.74K
$ 245.74K$ 245.74K

$ 9.48K
$ 9.48K$ 9.48K

$ 4.98M
$ 4.98M$ 4.98M

52.91M
52.91M 52.91M

1,072,458,986.99753
1,072,458,986.99753 1,072,458,986.99753

The current Market Cap of IGRA is $ 245.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.48K. The circulating supply of IGRA is 52.91M, with a total supply of 1072458986.99753. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.98M.

IGRA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00441834
$ 0.00441834$ 0.00441834
24H Low
$ 0.00551626
$ 0.00551626$ 0.00551626
24H High

$ 0.00441834
$ 0.00441834$ 0.00441834

$ 0.00551626
$ 0.00551626$ 0.00551626

$ 0.00799582
$ 0.00799582$ 0.00799582

$ 0.00368711
$ 0.00368711$ 0.00368711

+0.52%

-13.68%

-11.24%

-11.24%

Price Prediction for IGRA

IGRA (IGRA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of IGRA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
IGRA (IGRA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of IGRA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price IGRA will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for IGRA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking IGRA Price Prediction.

What is IGRA (IGRA)

Igra Network is an EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain built as a based rollup on Kaspa's BlockDAG architecture. Transaction sequencing is handled by Kaspa miners rather than a centralized sequencer, making transaction ordering permissionless and censorship-resistant by design. Igra executes EVM transactions on top of Kaspa's proof-of-work consensus, enabling Solidity-based smart contracts to operate within a decentralized settlement environment. The network uses two tokens: iKAS, a 1:1 KAS-wrapped gas token, and IGRA, used for attester staking and protocol governance. Igra Network v1 is deployed on mainnet as of early 2026 and smart contracts audited by Sigma Prime.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About IGRA

What is the current price of IGRA?

The live price of IGRA (IGRA) is $0.00464407 USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is IGRA positioned in the market?

IGRA currently sits at market rank #4271, supported by a market capitalization of $245736. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of IGRA?

The circulating supply of IGRA is 52914105.99752998 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of IGRA?

During the last 24 hours, IGRA traded within a range of $0.00441834 (24-hour low) and $0.00551626 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is IGRA from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

IGRA reached an all-time high of $0.00799582, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $0.00368711. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is IGRA trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for IGRA?

The current price movement of -13.68% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Smart Contract Platform,Layer 2 (L2),Governance,Igra Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About IGRA

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:13:10 (UTC+8)

IGRA (IGRA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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