iCommunity Price (ICOM)
The live price of iCommunity (ICOM) today is 0.00549454 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 317.58K USD. ICOM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key iCommunity Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 275.65 USD
- iCommunity price change within the day is -84.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 57.80M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ICOM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ICOM price information.
During today, the price change of iCommunity to USD was $ -0.0294963926357437.
In the past 30 days, the price change of iCommunity to USD was $ -0.0026911103.
In the past 60 days, the price change of iCommunity to USD was $ -0.0039189169.
In the past 90 days, the price change of iCommunity to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0294963926357437
|-84.29%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0026911103
|-48.97%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0039189169
|-71.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of iCommunity: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-84.29%
-30.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
iBS is a cloud platform service that provides notarization, electronic signature, traceability and authenticity verification tools by means of different blockchain technologies. It includes a potent RESTful API that allows integrators to leverage its functionality programmatically With iBS every enterprise can integrate blockchain capabilities simply and affordably, without the need for technical knowledge and with very low costs and efforts. ICOM token is the way to access to services provided by iCommunity Labs platform of API blockchain capabilities ready to use for your digital solutions or any business process.To be able to purchase iCommunity services with our token, all clients will be able to develop different use cases using the same ICOM token in their project and also it will be transferable to other use cases using iCommunity platform. Therefore they will avoid the hassle to mint a new token and create a new community of token-holders willing to support the ecosystem.
