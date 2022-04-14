iCommunity (ICOM) Tokenomics

iCommunity (ICOM) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into iCommunity (ICOM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

iCommunity (ICOM) Information

iBS is a cloud platform service that provides notarization, electronic signature, traceability and authenticity verification tools by means of different blockchain technologies. It includes a potent RESTful API that allows integrators to leverage its functionality programmatically

With iBS every enterprise can integrate blockchain capabilities simply and affordably, without the need for technical knowledge and with very low costs and efforts.

ICOM token is the way to access to services provided by iCommunity Labs platform of API blockchain capabilities ready to use for your digital solutions or any business process.To be able to purchase iCommunity services with our token, all clients will be able to develop different use cases using the same ICOM token in their project and also it will be transferable to other use cases using iCommunity platform. Therefore they will avoid the hassle to mint a new token and create a new community of token-holders willing to support the ecosystem.

Official Website:
https://icommunity.io/icom/en/
Whitepaper:
https://icommunity.io/icom/en/whitepaper/

iCommunity (ICOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for iCommunity (ICOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 405.17K
$ 405.17K$ 405.17K
Total Supply:
$ 97.80M
$ 97.80M$ 97.80M
Circulating Supply:
$ 60.30M
$ 60.30M$ 60.30M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 657.14K
$ 657.14K$ 657.14K
All-Time High:
$ 14.34
$ 14.34$ 14.34
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00065669
$ 0.00065669$ 0.00065669
Current Price:
$ 0.0067192
$ 0.0067192$ 0.0067192

iCommunity (ICOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of iCommunity (ICOM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ICOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ICOM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ICOM's tokenomics, explore ICOM token's live price!

ICOM Price Prediction

Want to know where ICOM might be heading? Our ICOM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.