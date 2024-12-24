ICB Network Price (ICBX)
The live price of ICB Network (ICBX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.28M USD. ICBX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ICB Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 285.27K USD
- ICB Network price change within the day is -6.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.00B USD
During today, the price change of ICB Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ICB Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ICB Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ICB Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.84%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-23.27%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ICB Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-7.86%
-6.84%
-20.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The project addresses the challenge of blockchain scalability by creating Layer 2 (L2) networks that utilize the existing consensus of Layer 1 (L1) to process transactions more efficiently. This setup reduces the complexity typically associated with independent L2 consensus mechanisms, as L1 handles the primary validation. The network also enables cross-layer data and asset transfers, fostering an interconnected, scalable ecosystem. This design minimizes redundancy, cuts operational costs, and improves speed, making it ideal for high-traffic or resource-intensive blockchain applications. Additionally, it lays the groundwork for future integrations, such as Zero-Knowledge Proofs, to further enhance verification and security across networks.
|1 ICBX to AUD
A$--
|1 ICBX to GBP
￡--
|1 ICBX to EUR
€--
|1 ICBX to USD
$--
|1 ICBX to MYR
RM--
|1 ICBX to TRY
₺--
|1 ICBX to JPY
¥--
|1 ICBX to RUB
₽--
|1 ICBX to INR
₹--
|1 ICBX to IDR
Rp--
|1 ICBX to PHP
₱--
|1 ICBX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ICBX to BRL
R$--
|1 ICBX to CAD
C$--
|1 ICBX to BDT
৳--
|1 ICBX to NGN
₦--
|1 ICBX to UAH
₴--
|1 ICBX to VES
Bs--
|1 ICBX to PKR
Rs--
|1 ICBX to KZT
₸--
|1 ICBX to THB
฿--
|1 ICBX to TWD
NT$--
|1 ICBX to CHF
Fr--
|1 ICBX to HKD
HK$--
|1 ICBX to MAD
.د.م--