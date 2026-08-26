iAero Price Today

The live iAero (IAERO) price today is $ 0.347932, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current IAERO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.347932 per IAERO.

iAero currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,940,927, with a circulating supply of 5.58M IAERO. During the last 24 hours, IAERO traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.617978, while the all-time low was $ 0.138179.

In short-term performance, IAERO moved -- in the last hour and +16.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.85.

iAero (IAERO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.94M$ 1.94M $ 1.94M Volume (24H) $ 1.85$ 1.85 $ 1.85 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.94M$ 1.94M $ 1.94M Circulation Supply 5.58M 5.58M 5.58M Total Supply 5,578,461.308145465 5,578,461.308145465 5,578,461.308145465

The current Market Cap of iAero is $ 1.94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.85. The circulating supply of IAERO is 5.58M, with a total supply of 5578461.308145465. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.94M.