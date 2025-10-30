Hydrated Dollar (HOLLAR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.998534 $ 0.998534 $ 0.998534 24H Low $ 1.001 $ 1.001 $ 1.001 24H High 24H Low $ 0.998534$ 0.998534 $ 0.998534 24H High $ 1.001$ 1.001 $ 1.001 All Time High $ 1.019$ 1.019 $ 1.019 Lowest Price $ 0.976486$ 0.976486 $ 0.976486 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) +0.05% Price Change (7D) -0.05% Price Change (7D) -0.05%

Hydrated Dollar (HOLLAR) real-time price is $0.999159. Over the past 24 hours, HOLLAR traded between a low of $ 0.998534 and a high of $ 1.001, showing active market volatility. HOLLAR's all-time high price is $ 1.019, while its all-time low price is $ 0.976486.

In terms of short-term performance, HOLLAR has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, +0.05% over 24 hours, and -0.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hydrated Dollar (HOLLAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.46M$ 3.46M $ 3.46M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.46M$ 3.46M $ 3.46M Circulation Supply 3.46M 3.46M 3.46M Total Supply 3,464,592.0 3,464,592.0 3,464,592.0

The current Market Cap of Hydrated Dollar is $ 3.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOLLAR is 3.46M, with a total supply of 3464592.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.46M.