Hydrated Dollar (HOLLAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hydrated Dollar (HOLLAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.46M Total Supply: $ 3.46M Circulating Supply: $ 3.46M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.46M All-Time High: $ 1.019 All-Time Low: $ 0.976486 Current Price: $ 0.998992

Hydrated Dollar (HOLLAR) Information HOLLAR is Hydration's decentralized, over-collateralized stablecoin designed to target the value of approximately $1. Unlike algorithmic stablecoins that rely on market mechanisms alone, HOLLAR is minted against crypto collateral that users deposit into the protocol. This creates a direct backing relationship where each HOLLAR token represents a claim against real crypto assets held in the system. Official Website: https://app.hydration.net/

Hydrated Dollar (HOLLAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hydrated Dollar (HOLLAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HOLLAR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HOLLAR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HOLLAR's tokenomics, explore HOLLAR token's live price!

