HydraDAO Price Today

The live HydraDAO (HYDRA) price today is $ 0.03197628, with a 2.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current HYDRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03197628 per HYDRA.

HydraDAO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 376,503, with a circulating supply of 11.77M HYDRA. During the last 24 hours, HYDRA traded between $ 0.03103325 (low) and $ 0.03318274 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.073215, while the all-time low was $ 0.01350254.

In short-term performance, HYDRA moved -0.53% in the last hour and +27.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 475.72.

HydraDAO (HYDRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 376.50K$ 376.50K $ 376.50K Volume (24H) $ 475.72$ 475.72 $ 475.72 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 595.62K$ 595.62K $ 595.62K Circulation Supply 11.77M 11.77M 11.77M Total Supply 18,626,878.7894962 18,626,878.7894962 18,626,878.7894962

The current Market Cap of HydraDAO is $ 376.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 475.72. The circulating supply of HYDRA is 11.77M, with a total supply of 18626878.7894962. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 595.62K.